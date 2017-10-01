Man to appear in court charged with Halifax man’s murder

A Halifax man will appear in court today (Monday) charged with murder following the death of a man in Mixenden.

Adam Grant, aged 28, of Mixenden Road, Halifax, has been charged with murdering 32-year-old Martin Wyatt of Halifax.

Murder at Mixenden Road, Mixenden.

Mr Wyatt was found with a stab wound at an address in Mixenden Road last Thursday (September 28).

Adam Grant was remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates this morning.

A 23-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge.