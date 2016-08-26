Man to appear in court over assault on police officers

A 23-year-old Halifax man will appear before magistrates next month after being charged with assaulting two police officers.

The man will appear before Calderdale Magistrates’ Court on September 15 after being charged with assault against two officers in an incident on Saltburn Street, Halifax, on Wednesday night.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and appeal for witnesses to a second assault by another suspect, on a female officer

The second assault took place after a group of people gathered around the male and female officers who were attending a report of a domestic incident at the scene.

Both officers required hospital treatment, but were able to remain on duty.

Anyone who has information about the assaults should contact Calderdale CID on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111