An elderly man has been treated for shock and smoke inhalation after a house fire in Keighley.

Firefighters were called to Redwood Close shortly before 2.30 today, as a fire on the ground floor of the house spread to a conservatory.

Crews from Keighley and Bingley attended, calling an ambulance for the elderly man.

There were no smoke detectors in the property, firefighters said.