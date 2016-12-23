Man wanted on recall to prison

Police are looking for a man who has breached the conditions of his licence and been recalled to prison.

Amjab Ali Azam , who is also known as Amjad, was released on licence in November last year after serving more than 12 years of a 15-year-sentence.

He is now wanted on recall for breaching the conditions of his licence.

Police in Bradford would also like to speak to him about two matters of assault.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to trace Azam, who is 35 and is believed to be living in the Keighley area.

He has links to Bradford and Halifax, as well as Lancashire and Manchester.

He is described as Asian, about 6ft 2ins tall, of broad build with brown eyes and short black hair and sometimes wears glasses.

He is not believed to pose a risk to the general public, but anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him and call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, who can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.