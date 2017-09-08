Man wanted over nightclub attack in Doncaster

A police hunt is underway for a man wanted over a nightclub attack in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said a 20-year-old man suffered facial injuries during an attack in Kooky in Silver Street.

He was punched to the side of his head during the incident at around 3am on Sunday, July 23.

Details of the attack have just been released.

Detectives believe the man in the CCTV image could hold vital information.

PC Tina Darby said: “As the victim and his friend went to leave the nightclub, the man appears to confront him again, pushing him and then going on to punch him several times in the head.

“This happened on the stairs of the nightclub, where no doubt a lot of people will have been gathered.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for a fractured cheekbone and cuts to his face.

“While I realise this incident happened a while ago, I’d like to appeal to anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image to contact us. We believe he may have important information about what happened which could assist with our investigation.

“Similarly, if you were in Kooky that evening and remember seeing the incident, please get in touch with us if you haven’t already done so.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.