Man went to rescue cat – then got stuck up tree himself

A man trying to rescue a cat from a tree him found himself in a tricky situation when he got stuck as well.

The would-be hero was said to be around 25ft up the tree when the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted.

Crews from Thirsk were sent to Kings Gardens, Sowerby, shortly before 5pm on Monday.

The man in his early 20s climbed down by himself when they arrived, but firefighters rescued the cat using a triple extension ladder to prevent any further rescue attempts by the public.