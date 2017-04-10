Man who died after York collision named by police

A man who died after a collision in York has been named by police.

Jordan David Keith Ewer, 23, was was killed following the crash on Towthorpe Moor Lane, Strensall, on April 3.

Police said a blue Peugeot 206 convertible was in collision with a stationary Misubishi Outlander at 9.20am, near the entrance to the army barracks.

Mr Ewer, also known as Jordan David Keith Johnson, from York, was a front seat passenger in the Peugeot and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.

The other occupant in the Peugeot, and the driver of the Mitsubishi, were taken to hospital following the collision.