Man who died in road collision is named

A man who died after a crash in Goxhill, North Lincolnshire, on Tuesday has been named as David John Lamming.

Mr Lamming, 63, from Goxhill, Barrow upon Humber, died following a collision into a parked car on Thornton Road in Goxhill shortly before 11.30am on Tuesday December 27.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "The circumstances of the incident are unclear, however, the man may have had a medical episode at the wheel and collided with the unoccupied parked car."

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened in Thornton Road shortly before 11.30am.

Call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting log 203, to pass on any information.