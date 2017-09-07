Man who died on major East Yorkshire route named by police

Have your say

A man who died in a crash on a major East Yorkshire route has been named by police.

Sonny Kiss, 24, from Cleethorpes, died in the collision on the A180 at Barnetby Top, near Hull, on Monday.

The Nissan Micra he was travelling in was involved in a collision with a green tipper truck, and a Vauxhall Astra, on the eastbound carriageway of the road at around 5.30am.

A road closure was put in place for police to investigate the scene, which caused significant delays for commuters.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 70 of September 4, 2017.