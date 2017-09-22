Man who went missing from Leeds hospital while seriously injured is found

Police have thanked the public for sharing an urgent appeal after a man who was reported missing from a Leeds hospital while seriously injured has been found.

Carl Blackburn, 48, was wentmissing from St James's Hospital at about 4.15pm yesterday before being seen in the Appleton Close area.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson this morning said: "Carl Blackburn who was the subject of a missing persons enquiry yesterday evening has been found in Leeds.

"The public and media are thanked for sharing the appeal."

Detective Inspector Fiona Gaffney of Leeds District CID had previously said police were "very concerned" for Mr Blackburn’s welfare as he needed treatment for a "serious injury".