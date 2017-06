A man whose body was found in a Doncaster lake has been named ahead of the opening of an inquest into his death this afternoon.

Wayne Garratt, 34, was found dead at Tyram Fishing Lakes near Lindholme on May 21.

At around 5pm on that day, emergency services were called to following reports that the body of a man had been found in the water.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest into Mr Garratt's death will be opened at Doncaster Coroner's Court by coroner Nicola Mundy this afternoon.