Manchester Airport to showcase US flights

Manchester Airport has begun targeting passengers in Yorkshire to talk up the number of destinations in the United States that it flies to.

Its first multi-channel, multi-audience marketing campaign, it is designed to showcase the breadth of destinations it offers to the USA, to target passengers in Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham and Newcastle.

The #USADirect campaign will see the airport reach out to all areas of its catchment area that spans as far north as the Scottish Borders, south to the Midlands, east to Yorkshire, and west to Merseyside and North Wales.

A wealth of USA destinations have launched in the last few years from Manchester including Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Boston. This year also sees two carriers launch San Francisco. Outside of London, Manchester is the only airport in the UK to offer these routes.

The campaign is set to reach in excess of 10 million people and will highlight all of Manchester Airport’s 13 American Manchester destinations.

Patrick Alexander, Head of Marketing at Manchester Airport, said: “Manchester Airport continues to grow its long haul offering, particularly to America, which is one reason why we have launched our #USADirect campaign.”