Manufacturers warned of a bumpy ride ahead

​UK manufacturers ​are ​brac​ing​ themselves for another ​“​bumpy ride’”​ in 2017​ and 46​ per cent​ of manufacturers say their company faces more risks than opportunities ​this year​ ​with​ just 23​ per cent​ say​ing​ opportunities outstrip risks​.​

​According to the latest annual Executive Survey from EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation​, ​47​ per cent of manufacturers​ are steeling themselves for a decline​​ while only 25​ per cent​ expect UK economic conditions to improve​.​

EEF said that while manufacturers expect 2017 to be another year of risks, they are gearing up to hit its challenges head-on.

It said that while almost half of companies (46​ per cent​) see more risks than opportunities in the year ahead, the sector is far from apprehensive​ and UK manufacturing is striding into 2017 with firms focused on delivering ambitious growth plans and feeling positive about productivity, employment, investment and sales for the year ahead.

​It claimed that​ manufacturers are realistic about the challenges ahead, but appear to be quietly confident about conditions in their industry.

​“​The same cannot be said of broader conditions however​,” said the report.​

​“​While a quarter of firms (25​ per cent​) expect UK economic conditions to improve, these are outpaced by those steeling themselves for a decline (47​ per cent). The view is similar when it comes to global economic conditions too, where 24​ per cent​ anticipate improvement and 36​ per cent​ predict deterioration during 2017.”

​However t​his more pessimistic outlook does not taint manufacturers’ views of their own future performance, with many still expecting to ​“​pack a punch​“​.

In the year ahead, 56​ per cent​ of firms expect to increase their productivity, while half (50​ per cent​) expect to boost UK sales.

There is also good news on the export front, where over four in ten firms expect to see improvements in volumes ​(​43​ per cent​ in non-EU and 41​ per cent​ in EU exports​)​. ​The report said that p​ermanent employees and investment levels also look set to be stepping in the right direction this year.

Brexit looms high on ​manufacturers’ risk radar ​and​ it is seen as a significant exacerbating factor in a number of key areas, such as exchange rate movements (74​ per cent​), rising input costs (66​ per cent​) and volatility in major markets (45​ per cent​). Companies also recognise potential impacts from Brexit to the perception of UK sourcing.

But, while Brexit has amplified risks, it has not tarnished manufacturers’ views on the UK as a manufacturing base. Over six in ten firms (61​ per cent​) say that the UK is a competitive location for their manufacturing activities - up from 56​ per cent​ last year. Just 13​ per cent​ disagree, down from 18​ per cent​ last year.

​“​Although much could change as Brexit negotiations progress, for the time being at least this can be seen as a vote of confidence in the UK​,” the report said.​

Andy Tuscher, Yorkshire and Humber Region Director at EEF, sa​id​: “Global political upheaval means that 2017 looks set to be another bumpy ride, with manufacturers forced to navigate uncertainty, unpredictable economic conditions and a number of risks that have been amplified by Brexit.

“Against this backdrop a smooth journey is far from guaranteed, but firms are strongly attuned to the challenges and remain fully focused and determined to deliver on their long-term plans for growth. With a new digitally-driven industrial era on the horizon and everything to play for, this long-term vision and focus is vital - despite the peaks and troughs manufacturers cannot afford to be diverted away from where they need to be.​“​

​​The report said that​ 56​ per cent of manufacturers​ intend to increase productivity through process innovations.