Many Abbey returns as Leeds runners make it a dash to the aisle

Olympian Eilish McColgan – daughter of 1991 10,000 metres World Champion Liz McColgan-Nuttall –is already following in her mother’s footsteps.

The 25-year-old, who represented Great Britain in Rio this year, won the women’s race at the 31st Leeds 10k Abbey Dash after completing the course with a time of 32 minutes and 52 seconds.

Abbey Dash runners at Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds

McColgan told The Yorkshire Post: “This is my second 10k; it was a bit of a shock to the system.

“I was about 10 seconds quicker than in 2014, so it was a step in the right direction.”

Around 10,000 participants ran from the city centre to Kirkstall Abbey and back in the Age UK race yesterday.

And it certainly proved to be an eventful affair with a finishing line marriage proposal.

Accountancy student Matt Waddingham, 31, had more reason than most to be nervous about the race after hatching a plan to propose to his partner Sarah at the finish line once they crossed it together.

The pair’s children James, six, and Ava, two, presented themselves with T-shirts which read: “Mummy will you marry Daddy?”

Mr Waddingham said: “Just three weeks ago is when I started to think it might be possible.

“It’s Sarah’s birthday so I wanted to make it special.”

His partner, 36, said yes and the Scunthorpe pair will re-marry following a separation.

Jonny Mellor, 29, was the race’s overall winner, crossing the finish line after 29 minutes and 12 seconds.