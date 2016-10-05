Marathon target no challenge for veteran Yorkshire runner

For most people, the arrival of your sixth decade is an opportunity to take stock – and perhaps take life a little easier.

But for Anastasia Lincoln, her 50th birthday proved to be the inspiration to start running.

And this weekend, the 61-year-old from Bradford is set to complete her 100th marathon when she takes part in the Plusnet Yorkshire Marathon in York.

Her first event was the Race for Life when she did just five kilometres with a friend as they wanted to raise money for charity. That was the start of much bigger things.

She went from there to joining Idle AC and progressed to 10 miles, 15 miles, 20 miles and then her first marathon which she completed in Nottingham.

It is a remarkable achievement for someone who had done no running at all before except as a schoolgirl, although she has always kept fit doing ballet and dancing. Taking up running at 50 came after she had learnt to swim at the age of 40.

“I did a bit at school but I was not any good,” she said. “I just really enjoyed the Race for Life, I loved every minute of it. I thought I would join a running club and progressed from there really. I loved any mileage.

“I was amazed. In Nottingham I just kept going. People around me were so encouraging and supportive.

“You speak to people along they way and I just carried on.”

Spurred on she decided to go for the target of 100 marathons, with the London Marathon a particular high point.

“I used to say to myself I would love to do that one year and then lo and behold I got a charity place. I enjoyed every single moment,” she said.

Mrs Lincoln, who tries to run between three and seven miles every day, has done the Yorkshire Marathon every year since it started in 2013 and expects to finish in between six and seven hours.

She will even go out running again on Monday after the event.

She said: “I always say it is never too late to start and you can always give it a go and if you love it continue.”

This year’s race on Sunday will be also started by another veteran – 75-year-old Ray Matthews, of Maltby, near Rotherham, who recently hit the headlines across the world when he completed 75 marathons in 75 days.

Mr Matthews, who ran 150 miles in 36 hours when he was 71 years old, took on the amazing challenge to raise money for Rotherham’s Newman School, which caters for a range of special educational needs and disabilities.

He said: “I am delighted to have been invited to start such a major event as the Plusnet Yorkshire Marathon.

“I know that many of the 7,000 entrants will be running in aid of good causes close to their hearts and I wish them all the very best of luck. I’m sure it will be a great day for all involved.”

The Yorkshire Post is media partner for the Yorkshire Marathon which is part of the lasting legacy of the late fundraiser and campaigner Jane Tomlinson, from Leeds, who raised almost £2m for charity by tackling a series of epic challenges, despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

The priority pre-sale for next year’s marathon is open at www.theyorkshiremarathon.com