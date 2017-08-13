Marine operator is honoured for 50 year milestone at ABP

A marine operator at ABP Humber has been honoured for reaching 50 years of service with the firm.

Harry Neville, who works at the port of Goole, was awarded a long service award of £2,000 by Humber Director, Simon Bird, to recognise his longevity and dedication to the company.

Out of 1,000 employees on the Humber, Mr Neville is the longest serving, with only one other employee close to reaching this milestone. Mr Neville has held various roles over the years including bridge man, dry dock foreman and dock porter.

“When I think about it ABP has been part of my life for so long, however time has flown by so quickly,” said the 66-year-old.

“I enjoy my job bringing ships into the locks and swinging bridges and I’ve made so many friends over the years. As long as I feel good I’ll keep going and I don’t plan to retire just yet.”

Over the years Harry has seen the privatisation of the port, formerly British Transport Docks Board until it was privatised and renamed ABP in 1981, advanced technology to help load and discharge cargo more efficiently and an increase in safety equipment.

“When I started in 1967 as a bridge lad I ran errands around the port and put lamps on bridge barriers at night,” he added.

“There was no such thing as hard hats and high visibility clothing. It’s given me a good life and I wouldn’t want to do anything different.”

Mr Bird said: “We cannot thank Harry enough for the contribution and effort he has put into the company over the years.”