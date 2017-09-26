Marketing agencies could be in for windfall

A leading digital advertising partnership representing over 800 trusted local news sites including The Yorkshire Post has teamed up with The Creative Shootout, innovative awards for the creative industry, to help a food redistribution charity.

The Creative Shootout 2018 is being backed by 1XL, a UK media-first partnership between 30 of the UK’s longest established regional news publishers including Johnston Press, Newsquest and Archant, and has the support of film and TV star Hugh Bonneville.

The Creative Shootout 2018 is open to agency teams from any marketing discipline across the UK.

The winning agency will receive a £250,000 media prize fund from 1XL to help stage their campaign, as well as £30,000 in fees from FareShare.

Responsible for feeding half a million people a week, FareShare re-distributes good, surplus food to over 6,700 frontline charities and community groups.

To enter the Shootout, agencies need to give the judges just ‘60 seconds’ on why they have the creative clout for FareShare. The format can be any content; visual, video, showreel, app, audio, written, just a simple email or even a cake – but it must be viewed, read or digested in 60 seconds by the judges.

Entries will be shortlisted to eight finalists, who will then compete in the live head-to-head final at BAFTA in London on January 25.

Lindsay Boswell, CEO of FareShare, said: “It’s critical we’re creative in our thinking to help drive awareness and engagement of FareShare. We’ve got a very specific brief for The Creative Shootout this year and we hope the winning creative is a game changing moment for food poverty in the UK.”

Ashley Highfield, CEO of Johnston Press, a founding partner in 1XL, comments: “Innovation and creativity have always been at the forefront of 1XL’s advertiser offering, which is why we’re delighted to support this event.”

Hugh Bonneville said: “What I really like about the Creative Shootout is that it allows best of the best to show off what you can do while at the same time supporting causes that really need help.”

Entry for the award is open until November 28. For more information visit http://www.creativeshootout.com/