Marks & Spencer launches new collection to make women feel 'exceptional'

Life’s too short for boring everyday clothing, for waiting for what we really want and especially for wearing uncomfortable knickers.

These are the key messages from Marks & Spencer's latest advertising campaign, and today the retail giant expanded this uplifting manifesto with a policy of luxury, versatility and comfort".

M&S autumn/winter collection

Launching its all-important autumn/winter collections at a press preview in London today, M&S showcased womenswear it said was "designed to fit and flatter, whatever the occasion, whatever the outfit … to inspire and celebrate the female spirit, complementing her busy life and making her feel exceptional”.

In keeping with the spirit of its “Spend it Well” campaign launched earlier this month, luxury and pampering are key for autumn, with sumptuous fabrics, decorative textiles and cosy layers in lace, velvet, cashmere and silk playing out across all ranges.

Think fluted sleeves, knee high boots and statement florals. Key pieces include a sleek and luxurious wool cashmere coat in eight colour ways including pillar box red and chic forest green; an elegant monochrome check coat; a burgundy tiered velvet midi dress: burgundy heeled boots; a chunky patchwork jumper and a ruffled long green asymmetric skirt. Colours are rich and strong but tonal and wearable.

There's new underwear for all modern active women, with innovative fabrics developed to move with every turn as comfort, fit and performance underpin the range.

There are also lighter and softer bras featuring non-padded and non-wired styles, and bralettes, to banish pinching and chafing.

Earlier this month CEO Steve Rowe said the new ad campaign aimed to “reinforce the message that M&S is for people who don’t want to compromise”.

Clothing sales rose for the first time in two years last Christmas, suggesting that his strategy to woo customers is having some effect. However, the pressure for fashion to improve remains strong, with retail sector experts predicting a fall when annual profits are released later this month.

Last week it was announced that Jill McDonald, chief executive of Halfords, will join M&S in the autumn for the new role of managing director for clothing, home and beauty.

In keeping with the "life's too short to wait" policy, some pieces from the collection are available right now.

Introducing the autumn winter womenswear and lingerie collections, Marks & Spencer says it aims to meet the ever-changing needs of the modern women with versatile dresses that work from season to season and for every occasion.

So, The Dress Edit is launched online and in selected M&S stores today, continuing the ‘See Now, Buy Now’ initiative, which allows customers to buy fashion as it is launched to media, without having to wait until the next season.

“By listening to extensive feedback and evaluating shopping habits, we know that during May dresses are top of the style agenda, with seasonal events like weddings and summer holidays tipping the scale,” said M&S, which sells 1.6 million dresses a year.

For autumn, the focus is on heritage fabrics and rich earthy colours, as traditional looks are reworked with a contemporary twist. Velvets and statement knits bring luxury, while cosy furs meet pastel florals and glowing metallic tones, across styles that blur the conventional day-to-night mood and make the everyday special..

Head to toe hues take centre stage, but then so do bold colour combinations; deep red, rich fuchsia, inky navy and warm caramel.

For the party season, the mood is vibrant and vivacious, in shine fabrics and midnight shades with elegant soirees in mind.

Marks & Spencer hopes that, by directly responding to what it believes the modern woman wants, at the time when she needs it most, it can woo back fashion customers.

Recognising that today's woman works hard and multitasks, offering a hard-working, multitasking wardrobe of luxurious but practical pieces may well prove highly successful.