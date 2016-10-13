Marmite, Vaseline and Pot Noodle in short supply after Tesco supply row

Some of the UK’s most popular food and drinks brands are unavailable in Tesco stores after the supermarket giant became embroiled in a row with supplier Unilever.

More than 200 lines - including Marmite, Vaseline, Pot Noodle and PG Tips - are now in short supply on the shelves since Unilever suspended deliveries.

The consumer goods manufacturer withdrew many of its products when they failed to agree a 10 per cent price increase with the chain.

The company claims the rise is due to the fall in the value of the pound since the UK voted to leave the EU.

Tesco’s website is already showing many products, including toiletries, as being out of stock.

Other household names affected include Persil, Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, Dove, Lynx, Bovril, Flora, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton Ice Tea, Brylcreem, Impulse, Radox, Sure and Tresemme.

The complete list of Unilever goods can be found below:-

Food and drink:

Alsa, Amino, Amora, Annapurna, Aromat, Becel, Ben & Jerry’s, Best Foods, Bertolli, Blue Band, Bovril, Breyers, Brooke Bond, Bru, Brummel & Brown, Buavita, Bushell’s, Calvé, Chicken Tonight, Choysa, Colman’s, Conimex, Continental, Country Crock, Darko, Delma, Du Darfst, Elmlea, Fanacoa, Flora, Fruco, Fudgsicle, Grom, Heartbrand, Hellmann’s, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, Imperial Margarine, Jif, Joko, Kasia, Kecap Bango, Kissan, Klondike, Knorr, Lady’s Choice, Lan-Choo, Lao Cai, Lipton, Lipton Ice Tea, Lizano Sauce, Lyons, Maille, Maizena, Marmite, McCollins, Motions, Mrs. Filbert’s, Paddle pop, Pfanni, PG Tips, Phase, Planta, Popsicle, Pot Noodle, Promise, Rama, Rani, Red Rose Tea, Robertsons, Royco, Saga, Sana, Sariwangi, Scottish Blend, Sealtest, Slotts, Stork, Streets, Sunce, T2, Telma, Tortex, Tulipan, Turun sinappi, Unilever Food Solutions, Unox, Vaqueiro

Other:

All, Ala, Andrelon, Aviance Cosmetics, Axe, Ayush, Baba, Badedas, Biotex, Block & White, Breeze, Brilhante, Brisk, Brylcreem, Caress, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clinic, Close-Up, Coccolino, Comfort, Cream Silk, Degree, DERO, Dimension, Dollar Shave Club, Domestos, Dove, Dove Spa, Dusch Das, Elidor, Eskinol, Fair & Lovely, FDS, Gessy, Glorix, Good Morning, Impulse, Ioma, Lakmé, Lever 2000, Lifebuoy, Linic, Lux, Lynx, Lysoform, Master, Matey, Minerva, Mist, Neutral, Noxzema, Omo, Origins, Organics, Pears Transparent Soap, Pepsodent, Persil, Pond’s, Prodent, Quix, Q-Tips, Radox, Rexona, Rinso, Robijn, Sedal, Shield, Signal, Simple, Skip, SR, St Ives, Suave, Sun, Sunlight, Sunsilk, Sure deodorant, Surf, Swan Soap, Thermasilk, Tholl, TIGI, Timotei, Toni & Guy, TRESemmé, Ultrex, Vaseline, Vibrance, Vim, Vinólia, Viso, Wheel, White Beauty, Williams, VO5, Xedex, zendium, Zhonghua, Zwitsal