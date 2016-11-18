Masked armed robbers strike at Betfred betting shop

Masked armed robbers threatened a worker at a betting shop in Bradford.

The two men - who were carrying a gun and machete - burst into the Betfred bookmakers on High Street, Wibsey, at 9.20pm last night (Thursday).

Both men had their faces covered and demanded cash from the woman who was working at the shop.

She sounded an alarm and the men fled empty-handed. It is believed they left on foot.

No money was taken during the incident.

Both suspects are described as white. One of the men was believed to be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue hooded top and black trainers.

The other was also said to be wearing a blue hooded top and black trainers with black Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

Police said enquiries are continuing today into the incident, which has left the member of staff shaken.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time stated is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13160693227 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.