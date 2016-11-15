Masked burglars carrying metal bars target Birstall home

Masked raiders carrying metal bars broke into a home in Birstall.

The burglary happened at a house in Nab Lane at around 10pm on Monday, November 7, while people were still inside.

Three men entered the home and took the occupants' mobile phones before searching the house.

They then left in a small black car, described as being similar to a Ford Fiesta or Vauxhall Corsa.

Police today appealed for witnesses to the burglary to come forward.

The three suspects are described as two white men, and one mixed race male who has a distinctive mole on his cheek.

Anyone with any information should contact PC 1165 Eglen at Huddersfield Burglary Team via 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.