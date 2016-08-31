Masked men rob 18-year-old woman in Yorkshire carjacking

A young woman was dragged from her car during a terrifying robbery carried out by a gang of masked men in West Yorkshire.

The 18-year-old victim was driving by herself along Wakefield Road in Grange Moor, Huddersfield, when she spotted a green Nissan Terrano behind her.

It was being driven in an erratic fashion and, after the woman pulled into the car park of the Kaye Arms pub, the Nissan followed and rammed her vehicle.

About five men wearing balaclavas got out and hauled her from her car before stealing her jewellery.

They drove off along Wakefield Road but abandoned the Nissan a few minutes later outside Lepton Liberal Working Men’s Club.

They then fled on foot through nearby woods and the car park of the local Morrisons.

The victim, from Wakefield, suffered minor injuries in the incident, which happened at about 6.30pm yesterday.

Kirklees CID’s Det Sgt Scott Hartley said: “This was a particularly nasty attack on a woman simply going about her daily business.

“It was also committed in broad daylight in a busy area.

“I am confident people will have seen either the incident itself in the pub car park or the vehicle being abandoned a few miles away.

“There will also have been people who will have been doing their shopping in the Morrisons car park who could have seen people coming out of the woods that are next to the site.”

The suspects are described as white and aged between 20 and 30.

It is thought the Terrano had travelled through the Wakefield and Leeds areas prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to ring West Yorkshire Police using the force’s 101 number, quoting log reference 1430 of August 30.