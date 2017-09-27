Masked robbers armed with metal bars target Leeds post office

Masked men armed with metal bars threatened staff and customers during a "frightening" robbery in Leeds.

The robbers targeted the Bramstam Post Office, in Bramley, at around 9.40am today (Wednesday).

Police said the men, who had their faces covered, were carrying metal bars when they entered the premises in Summerfield Drive.

They stole the cash till from the counter in the post office, as well as cigarettes.

The thieves then fled in a black Peugeot 207 car.

At around 9.45am, police were called after the car was set on fire by the three men, near the Abbey Inn pub, in Pollard Lane.

The men were seen running off along the canal, and officers recovered the till, which was dumped near Newlay Locks.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victims who were thankfully not physically injured.

“This was clearly a planned offence and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the robbery or saw the men and the vehicle the area or who saw them making their escape along the canal.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime number 13170446967 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.