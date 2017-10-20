Masked robbers threaten Leeds shop workers with sword

Sword-wielding masked robbers burst into shops and threatened staff in Leeds.

Leeds District CID today said they are linking the two robberies which happened on Wednesday night and are appealing for witnesses.

The first offence took place at about 9.46pm after four masked males entered a shop on Brandon Terrace and threatened staff inside with what was described as a sword. They then fled off cigarettes

In the second offence, four masked men entered a service station on Roseville Road at 9.54pm and threatened staff with what was also described as a sword or large knife before leaving with cash and cigarettes.

Nobody was hurt and the culprits were described as having fled the scene in a dark vehicle.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes of Leeds District CID, said: “These are both clearly very serious offences in which staff were threatened with weapons while simply going about their work. We are linking the robberies and detectives are following lines of enquiry.

“ I would like to speak to anyone who saw either of the offences taking place or who saw the suspects entering either premises or fleeing them in a dark coloured car.

“Anyone who has information should contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing logs 2127 and 2110 of October 18. Information can also be given in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”