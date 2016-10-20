Masked thugs attack man after breaking into home

Masked thugs forced their way into a home and assaulted a man inside in a "frightening" attack.

It happened on Tuesday, at 11pm in Vicars Croft, Northallerton, when five masked men burst into a home before seriously assaulting a 26-year-old man.

They then fled towards Bullamoor Road and left the area in a car.

The victim was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough for treatment.

Det Sgt Simon Hepburn, of the Northallerton Serious Crime Team, said: "This was a frightening attack for the occupants of the house and has no doubt caused alarm among residents.

“I’d like to reassure local people that we believe this was an isolated and targeted incident. Nevertheless, we have increased patrols in the area while extensive police enquiries are ongoing to track down the suspects.

“To help the investigation, I urge anyone who recalls seeing any suspicious activity in the area of Vicars Croft at around 11pm on Tuesday 18 October, to come forward without delay.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.