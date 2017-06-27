Massive surge in northern deals post Brexit

The level of private equity activity in the North has soared since the vote to leave the European Union with the value of buyouts at £4.44bn in the first half of the year, new figures show.

Equity funding must primarily be from private equity funds and the bought-out company must have its own financing structure, for example a management buyout or buy in.

The data compiled by CMBOR summarises trends in buyouts across all major European economies including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Poland, Romania and Turkey and the UK.