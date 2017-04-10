Mat Fraser: Why I am looking forward to playing Shakespeare’s twisted villain

As a “deformed person” starring as Shakespeare’s twisted villain Richard 111, actor Mat Fraser says he knows how it feels when the words “thou foul lump of humanity” are thrown at him on stage.

Speaking in Hull, as rehearsals begin for the 25th anniversary production by Northern Broadsides, the actor, who was born with phocomelia as a result of his mother taking the morning sickness drug Thalidomide, said the audience would face a “delicious” dilemma.

Mat Fraser, who will be playing Richard III.

He said: “There will be no eye patch, or leg brace, or hump or crutches - just me and my mutant natural deformity.

“I want to bring some of the real thing to the role, the visceral reality. I am fascinated to see if the audience feels differently about my Richard.

“They might imbue Richard with a bit more sympathy because they see the real thing,” he added. “But I am hoping not because he is out and out evil with no redeeming qualities.”

The American Horror Story star, will take centre stage in Hull-born director Barrie Rutter’s production at Hull Truck Theatre, as part of the City of Culture 2017 programme.

Actor Mat Fraser

Most recently Fraser co-starred in the fourth series of the hit TV series American Horror Story: Freak Show and has just finished playing Roger in Peter Farrelly’s new TV comedy Loudermilk for US TV.

The singer, drummer and performer said he was “thrilled and terrified” to get the role, and was looking forward to honouring the Bard’s portrait under Rutter’s “forthright direction” and “get the hell on with it” Northern Broadsides approach, rather than the “indulgent, let my tongue roll round the words, kind of acting which turned me off as a teenager and I think turns a lot of teenagers off.”

His percussion skills, honed over 20 years, and including playing with Coldplay during the 2012 Paralympics closing ceremony, will be put to good use in the battle scenes. He hopes this “mother of leading roles” might change the situation for himself and other disabled actors. “We are just not getting leading roles even those of us who have reasonable experience,” he said.

The production runs from May 4 to May 27 and then at the Viaduct Theatre, Halifax, from May 30 to June 4.