Matt Cook signs contract extension with Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Matt Cook has agreed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2018 season.

The Tigers also have an option to extend the 29-year-old forward’s contract until 2019.

The prop or back rower has impressed during his two years with the club since joining from London Broncos and was close to being an ever present in the season just finished.

Cook has transitioned more into the middle of the pack after spending most of his career as a back rower. He played in 29 games in 2016 and grabbed his only try of the season in the final game of the Super 8s against Widnes Vikings.

Cook started his career with Bradford Bulls in 2003, playing in the World Club Challenge in 2006. He made a brief loan move to the Tigers in 2008 where he appeared in three games.

In 2010, Cook moved on to Hull KR for two seasons before heading south to the Broncos.

Speaking today, Cook expressed how much he is looking forward to the next couple of seasons.

He said: “It feels really good to get my new deal nailed down.

“It’s been a tough year for the boys with all the injuries but to finish fifth was great for us. I’ve now got another two seasons to make sure I am around the club as I feel we’ll be challenging for silverware and it’s exciting times.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell believes Cook has earned his new contract.

He said: “Matt Cook has shown at the end of the season his potential as a player is still growing. I expect him to be a big part of an outstanding pack over the coming seasons and I am delighted he has agreed to extend his contract.”