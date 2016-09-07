May defies pressure to commit Britain to single market future

THERESA MAY has refused to commit the UK to remaining in the European single market despite warnings of the consequences of leaving for jobs and business.

The Prime Minister said Britain was seeking a “new relationship” with the European Union following Britain’s decision to leave and the Government wanted to secure the “right deal” on trade,

Mrs May also warned the Government would not be giving a “running commentary” on Brexit talks with Brussels as it could harm Britain’s position.

But in a sign that the referendum has failed to heal Conservative divisions over Europe, Mrs May found herself pressed by her own MPs on access to the single market.

Earlier in the week Downing Street had attempted to play down Brexit Secretary David Davis’s suggestion that it was “improbable” Britain could remain in the single market.

Former business minister Anna Soubry warned Mrs May financial services and automotive companies would face “consequences” from Britain leaving the European Union.

Mrs Soubry urged Mrs May to show “principles” on single market memberships.

Labour’s Yvette Cooper, the Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP, called on Mrs May to make it clear whether she valued single market membership and id Britain should be. “trying to stay in it if we can”.

Angus Robertson, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, accused the Government of offering only “waffle” on its plans for Brexit and told Mrs May single market membership was a “fundamental” issue and it was unrealistic to expect ministers to remain silent until years of Brexit talks have been completed.

But Mrs May was unapologetic over the Government’s refusal to set out its Brexit plans.

She said: “In looking at negotiations, it would not be right for me or this Government to give a running commentary on negotiations.

“And it would not be right for us to prejudge those negotiations.

“We will be ensuring that we seize the opportunities for growth and prosperity across the whole United Kingdom.”

Mrs May could find an unlikely ally after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn expressed concerns over the way the single market operates.

Mr Corbyn told MPs that “free trade dogma” had been pursued “at the expense of the world’s most fragile economies and has been realised with destructive consequences for our environment.”

Mrs May will hold talks with European Council president Donald Tusk in No 10 on Thursday.

They are expected to discuss Brexit, migration, trade and Ukraine over a working breakfast.

The Prime Minister’s official spokeswoman said: “It will be an opportunity in part to talk about the process of leaving the European Union, how we see the upcoming months, but also to talk about the upcoming October European Council and some of the issues that we expect to be on the agenda for that, such as migration, trade and where we are at with the situation in eastern Ukraine.”

