May faces wrath of MPs and DUP talks

THERESA MAY faces a crunch 48-hours in her bid to stave off the immediate collapse of her premiership after a modest reshuffle of her frontbench team.

The Prime Minister will tonight face a meeting of Conservative backbenchers before holding talks tomorrow with Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.

Mrs May last night put the finishing touches to her new cabinet after her decision to appoint longtime ally Damian Green as First Secretary, a role that effectively makes him her second-in-command.

But with her political capital all but spent, the Prime Minister played it safe by keeping the majority of senior ministers in their previous roles.

One of the Cabinet’s first tasks when it meets today is to consider the draft ‘confidence and supply’ agreement sketched out with the DUP.

Finalising that deal with Mrs Foster is critical to Mrs May’s hopes of seeing off the threat of another general election in the short term and opening the Brexit talks on schedule.

Mrs May is expected to face tough questions when she meets backbench MPs at a meeting of the 1922 committee today.

The Prime Minister will hear concerns over the conduct of the Conservative election campaign which saw the party lose its Commons majority rather than secure the landslide victory Mrs May had expected.

Some MPs are also likely to express discomfort over the pact with the DUP and its members views on issues such as climate change and same-sex marriage.

While the prospects of an immediate challenge to Mrs May were played down yesterday, Conservatives lined up to make it clear her time as party leader will be limited.

Former chancellor George Osborne suggested her premiership could collapes within a matter of days.

He said: “Theresa May is dead woman walking. It is just how long she is going to remain on death row.

“I think we will know very shortly. We could easily get to the middle of next week and it all collapses for her.”

Nicky Morgan, the former education secretary, said: “I think it is fairly clear that Theresa May cannot lead us into another election, obviously we don’t know when that is going to happen.

“I don’t think we should rush that but I do think if we are going to have a leadership contest in the Conservative Party what we cannot do is have another coronation like last summer.

“Our members have just worked their socks off for seven weeks and to think that we as a parliamentary party could shut them out of a future leadership contest would be deeply discourtous to them.”

Amid continued speculation that cabinet ministers were lining up behind a possible leadership challenge from Boris Johnson, a series of messages from the foreign secretary to MPs calling on them to back Mrs May emerged.

In the messages obtained by ITV, Mr Johnson is said to have written: “Folks we need to calm down and get behind the Prime Minister.

“She won more votes than anyone since Margaret Thatcher. I can’t remember us having anything like 43 per cent of the vote.”

He also said the public “do not want another election” and labelled Mrs May a “woman of extraordinary qualities”.

A confidence and supply agreement with the DUP would allow the Government to pass the Queen’s Speech and the Budget.

But it would leave other Commons business to be negotiated on a measure by measure basis.

Given opposition within her own ranks to measures such as Mrs May’s proposals to open new grammar schools, many policies set out in the Conservatives’ election manifesto are likely to be dropped. The Government is likely to concentrate on policies it can put in place with existing powers rather than pushing legislation through Parliament.