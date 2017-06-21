May facing showdown in the Lords after “shredding” Tory manifesto

Theresa May’s decision to “shred” the Conservative manifesto has put her on course for a showdown in the House of Lords, her opponents warned today, as a proposed deal with the DUP was further thrown into doubt.

MPs and peers have indicated that all government legislation will now be seen as fair game in the second chamber following the Prime Minister’s decision to abandon a raft of high profile election pledges.

The threat came amid revelations that a key piece of Brexit legislation – the Repeal Bill – may require the consent of the Scottish Parliament before it can be signed off.

It also followed fresh reports that negotiations between the Conservatives and DUP are on the rocks after the Northern Irish party stepped up its demands to include an additional £2bn of spending.

Unveiled during a stripped-back ceremony, Mrs May’s first Queen’s Speech as Prime Minister was most notable for the policies it left out.

There was no mention of controversial plans to increase social care payments, lift the ban on new grammar schools or hold a free vote on a repeal of the fox hunting ban.

In their place were a series of uncontroversial bills designed to improve consumer rights and protections, future-proof the economy and create better working conditions for members of the armed forces.

There were also a total of eight bills aimed at delivering Brexit, including measures to allow Britain tot take back control of immigration, fishing waters and international trade deals.

It is understood that the Repeal Bill – which will transpose a large body of European law into UK law to avoid a “regulatory cliff-edge” – will be among the first to be put to Parliament.

However, Mrs May today hinted at a possible spanner in the works as she revealed that the legislation may require the backing of Holyrood.

This led to suggestions that the pro-Remain SNP will use the bill as an opportunity to disrupt the Brexit process.

But this is not the only area where Mrs May is likely to face opposition, after the Lib Dems indicated that her failure to secure an absolute majority means the House of Lords will feel less pressure to abide by conventions that require them to pass bills featured in a government’s manifesto.

Chief Whip Alistair Carmichael added the Tories’ subsequent decision to put its manifesto “through the shredder” means ministers will face “one hell of a job” in trying to get anything through the second chamber.

His views were echoed by the party’s constitutional spokesman Lord Tyler, who said many peers will feel a “special duty” to scrutinise “everything” put before them “since nothing will have had the mandate of an election victory”.

Despite these warnings, a Conservative spokesman said the party remains “confident” that the Queen’s Speech will secure the support of the Commons when it goes to a crucial vote next week.

Speaking to reporters, they described the list of bills and commitments as “a broad programme for government” which “the whole House can get behind”.

The spokesman also claimed that negotiations over a proposed confidence and supply arrangement with the Democratic Unionist Party were ongoing.

However, the Northern Irish party is reported to be asking for an additional £2bn in NHS funding and infrastructure investment in return for its support.

Critics have pointed out that if this deal is agreed by the Government, the cost will spiral further due to the requirement to balance payments to the devolved nations under the Barnett formula.

In his rebuttal speech in the Commons, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pointed to the stalled talks as proof of the Government’s “weak” negotiating skills.