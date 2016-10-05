May: Labour are now the nasty party

PRIME MINISTER Theresa May branded Labour the “nasty party” today as she promised her Government would lead a crusade against vested interests.

She turned the label she once used as a warning to her own side into a jibe against her opponents as she branded Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour as divided and divisive and declared she would make the Conservatives the party of the centre ground.

Mrs May described the European Union referendum result in June as a “quiet revolution” that should trigger a much broader change than Brexit.

Promising “a change is going to come”, Mrs May pledged action against tax-dodgers, housing reform, and to rebalance the economy.

The Prime Minister broke with years of Conservative rhetoric on the perils of the state with a call for the party to rediscover its faith in what Government can achieve.

Speaking at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, she said: “This is a bold plan to bring Britain together. To build a new united Britain, rooted in the centre ground.

“An agenda for a new modern Conservatism. That understands the good government can do. That will never hesitate to face down the powerful when they abuse their positions of privilege.

“That will always act in the interests of ordinary, working class people.

“That’s what government’s about: action. It’s about doing something, not being someone.”

Mrs May first received major public attention in 2002 when, as party chairman, she told the Conservative conference it was seen by some as the “nasty party”.

A term which 14 years ago caused Conservative supporters to squirm in their seats today drew loud applause as she turned it on Labour.

“Fighting among themselves. Abusing their own MPs. Threatening to end their careers. Tolerating anti-Semitism and supporting voices of hate.

You know what some people call them? The nasty party,” she said.

Mrs May promised to continue and expand on the northern powerhouse drive begun by former chanceller George Osborn with a pledge to “an economic and cultural revival of all of our great regional cities”.

The Prime Minister has insisted she will not give a “running commentary” on Britain’s talks with Brussels to leave the European Union but she moved to calm nerves from business over the potential impact of leaving the European Single Market.

Mrs May said she wanted the Brexit deal to “reflect the strong and mature relationships we enjoy with our European friends”.

“I want it to include cooperation on law enforcement and counter-terrorism work.

“I want it to involve free trade, in goods and services.

“I want it to give British companies the maximum freedom to trade with and operate within the Single Market – and let European businesses do the same here.”

Setting out her vision for Britain to be the “great meritocracy”, Mrs May said she wanted this “to be a country where it doesn’t matter where you were born, who your parents are, where you went to school, what your accent sounds like, what god you worship, whether you’re a man or a woman, gay or straight, or black or white.

“All that should matter is the talent you have and how hard you’re prepared to work,” she said.

Chancellor Philip Hammond had already ditched the Government’s previous commitment to balancing its books by 2020 and today she hinted further changes could be on the way over the way the economy is managed.

“While monetary policy – with super-low interest rates and quantitative easing – provided the necessary emergency medicine after the financial crash, we have to acknowledge there have been some bad side effects.

“People with assets have got richer. People without them have suffered. People with mortgages have found their debts cheaper. People with savings have found themselves poorer.

“A change has got to come. And we are going to deliver it.”

