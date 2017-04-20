May offers voters a choice between ‘stability’ and ‘chaos’ as she fires starting gun on Tory election campaign

Theresa May last night presented the country with a choice between “five more years of stabilty” or the “chaos” of a Labour-led coalition, as she fired the starting gun on the Conservative election campaign.

Addressing supporters just hours after securing Parliament’s backing for an early election, the Prime Minister set out her party’s offer of “a stronger Britain and a more secure future”

The Tory leader also pledged to fight a “positive and optimistic campaign” that focuses on “the future of this country”.

But in a taster of the fractious exchanges to come, she launched an early attack on Labour as she warned against voting for a “risky” coalition backed up the SNP and Lib Dems.

“It is only with the Conservatives that you get the strong and stable leadership that this country needs to see us through Brexit and beyond,” Mrs May said.

“If we have that certainty of five more years of strong and stable leadership then we can ensure we are delivering for ordinary working people up and down the country, across the whole UK.

“There’s a very clear choice at this election. It’s a choice between strong and stable leadership under the Conservatives, or weak and unstable coalition of chaos led by Jeremy Corbyn.

“Only you can give us the mandate, so vote for a strong and stable leadership in this country... Give me the mandate to fight for Britain, and give me the mandate to deliver for Britain.”

Mrs May’s surprise rally in Bolton North – one of Labour’s key target seats for the June election– came ahead of Labour’s official campaign launch today.

Speaking in London, Mr Corbyn is expected to strike a fiercely anti-establishment tone as he vows to overthrow a “rigged system” of “cosy cartels” and greedy multinationals in favour of a system that “puts the interests of the majority first”.

His speech follows a series of damaging resignations by Labour MPs – including the high-profile Brexit campaigner Gisela Stuart – who have chosen not to stand again in June.

But speaking in London, Mr Corbyn will criticise the claims of “the media and establishment” that the election “is a foregone conclusion”.

“They think there are rules in politics, which if you don’t follow by doffing your cap to powerful people, accepting that things can’t really change, then you can’t win,” he will say.

“But of course those people don’t want us to win. Because when we win, it’s the people, not the powerful, who win.

“Things can, and they will, change. And Labour in this election will be part of a movement of the British people to make that change.

“We will overturn this rigged system... Labour is the party that will put the interests of the majority first.”

Today is also likely to see Mrs May’s critics pile on the pressure for her to take part in a televised debate with fellow party leaders.

Downing Street confirmed on Tuesday that there were no plans for the Prime Minister to participate in debates, with a spokesman claiming that the choice available to voters “is already clear”.

However, ITV announced plans to hold a debate yesterday, prompting calls for the Prime Minister to be empty chaired.

The Lib Dem leader, Tim Farron, said the British people “deserve to hear party leaders set out their plans”.