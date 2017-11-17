May under pressure to make progress on Irish border

The future of trade talks between Britain and the EU is hanging in the balance after European leaders set a firm deadline for the UK to make progress on funding a solution for the border with Northern Ireland.

The Irish premier Leo Varadkar and EU Council President Donald Tusk both expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of negotiations, making it clear that the border issue remains a key sticking point.

Speaking after a meeting with Theresa May today, Mr Tusk warned that Brussels needs to see “much more progress on Ireland and on the financial settlement”, adding that this must be achieved by the “beginning of December” in order for talks to move to the next phase.

But Mr Varadkar took a tougher line as he hinted he would be willing to delay this decision until next year if he does not receive a guarantee that there will be no return to a hard border after Brexit.

The leaders of the remaining 27 EU members states are due to discuss whether to allow Brexit talks to move on to a future trading relationship at a meeting of the EU Council next month.

If they postpone the decision, the next meeting is not until March – just seven months before European parliaments are expected to begin ratifying the final deal.

Speaking at an EU summit in Sweden, Mr Tusk suggested Brussels was poised to give trade talks the green light. But he added that “in order to do that we need to see more progress from the UK side”.

“While good progress on citizens’ rights is being made, we need to see much more progress on Ireland and on the financial settlement... This progress needs to happen at the beginning of December at the latest,” he said.

Mr Tusk’s deadline comes a week after the date set by the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who last week warned the UK had a fortnight to offer further clarity on its financial obligations and citizens’ rights.

The next meeting of the EU Council is due to take place between December 14-15.

Mrs May also met with Mr Varadkar today, as well as the French President Emmanuel Macron.

A Downing Street spokesman described the meetings as “constructive” and said both leaders “looked forward to making further progress in the run-up to the December European Council”.

On Northern Ireland, they added that the Prime Minister “was clear that the Belfast agreement must be at the heart of our approach and that Northern Ireland’s unique circumstances demand specific solutions”. “The PM said it was important to protect progress made in Northern Ireland over recent years [and] both leaders agreed to work together to find solutions which ensure there is no return to the borders of the past,” they said.

However, after emerging from their meeting, Mr Varadkar expressed concern about the level of preparations on the UK side, telling reporters: “Sometimes it doesn’t seem like they have thought all this through”.

He added: “Before we move to phase two talks on trade, we want taken off the table any suggestion that there will be a physical border, a hard border, new barriers to trade on the island of Ireland.

“If we have to wait until the New Year, if we have to wait for further concessions, so be it.”

The summit in Gothenberg comes ahead of the next stage of debate on the Government’s EU Withdrawal Bill on Tuesday.

Next week will also see Parliament debate a new trade bill which includes provisions relating to post-Brexit trade with the EU.