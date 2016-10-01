Mayoral chain and sports car stolen in Meltham

A high-value mayoral chain with “emotional and historical significance” and a sports car have been stolen during a burglary.

Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who has information about the theft of the Meltham Urban Town Council mayoral chain.

The incident occurred in the Meltham area at some time between last night and this morning.

The victim’s 64 registration plate silver BMW M3 sport car was also stolen.

West Yorkshire Police said that the chain is of high value and was contained within a brown leather case which has clasps on either side and is embossed with the letters MUDC-Meltham Urban District Council.

Detective Constable Victoria Catania said: “We are appealing for information regarding this burglary and particularly for anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the mayoral chain.

“Clearly the chain has substantial emotional and historical significance for the council and the wider community in Meltham and it is something we are very keen to trace as quickly as possible.

“It is branded with the council’s logo and is highly distinctive. Anyone who is offered it for sale should contact the police.

“I would also ask residents to keep an eye out for the brown, embossed box it was contained in, in case this has been discarded somewhere.”

She added: “We are also appealing for anyone who may have seen the victim’s BMW M3 car in the Meltham area overnight.”

Police asked the public to call Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13160424950 with information.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.