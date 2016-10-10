MBO at Montpelier sees firm revert to old name

A management buyout has seen the Montpelier Group revert to its old name of Buckle Barton.

Ian Meek, Mark Dalton and George Goodman have completed the MBO, purchasing the business from the Montpelier Group. They will form the new executive board, along with Duncan Marshall who has been promoted to tax director, and together they will lead the firm’s 33-strong team based in Horsforth.

Key members of the Montpelier Leeds board have also been retained to ensure complete continuity in service levels for clients. Former Montpelier CEO Phil Nuttall will continue to look after his own client portfolio, whilst serving as non-executive chairman. Steve Willey will also remain as a consultant.

The new structure will provide the Buckle Barton executive board with total autonomy and the ability to be more agile, enabling them to react quickly to economic and market forces to ensure the best possible service for clients.

Set up as Buckle Barton in 1951, the business was acquired by the Montpelier Group in 2008 and then operated under the Montpelier banner. The new owners have decided to revert back to the firm’s original name following the MBO in recognition of its successful heritage.

Ian Meek, one of the new owners, said: “The other executive board members and I all trained and qualified with Buckle Barton. We have worked at the firm in its different forms for 70 years combined, so we know our clients well, which will enable us to tailor our services directly for their benefit.”

“Our new ownership plan is simple: To provide best-in- class accountancy services for our clients, whilst growing the firm to become one of the leading independent practices in the region.”

“We exit the group in good health. We have a strong team and a first class infrastructure, which gives us a sound platform for growth. We are fortunate to have worked with some of the region’s most successful entrepreneurs over the years and we are determined to continue to do so.”

Andrew Francey of Watson Burton LLP advised the MBO team