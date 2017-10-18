Meat supplier Hilton Food Group ​is to buy ​Grimsby-based fish ​firm Seachill for ​£8​1m in cash, in a move to enter the UK fish market.

The acquisition of Seachill, the second biggest player in the UK fish market, is expected to add to earnings in the first full year.​ Hilton successfully raised £5​6m ​on Wednesday ​to part​ ​fund the proposed acquisition​.

The firm said the deal was ​strategically and financially compelling and Seachill will broaden​ its offering to both UK and overseas customers.

The chilled seafood market has displayed resilient growth ​and the market has increased in value over the past 20 years.

Hilton’s chief executive Robert Watson said: “The processing and supplying of fish and seafood into the UK is an attractive and growing market and one where we see considerable opportunities to build Hilton’s business.

​“​Our initial discussions with key customers support this view and we look forward to broadening our offering to both our UK and overseas customers alongside our existing meat business.”

Chris Stott, p​artner at KPMG​ who advised Hilton​ on the acquisition, said: “This deal represents diversification into an additional protein category for Hilton in the UK. I expect to see continued strategic interest in fish as the UK consumer trend towards healthier diet continues​.”

​Hilton is a​n international ​beef and lamb packing business​ which supplies a number of​ major international retailers​ including Tesco​​.

​The group said it is clear that customers are interested in other proteins beyond red meat and it sees fish as an attractive and sustainable area to grow Hilton’s business​.

​It added that​ consumer tastes and preferences for healthier lifestyles and menus underpin the ​fish market​. 80​ per cent​ of shoppers buy​ ​chilled seafood and spend​ around​ £82 ​a year on fish.

​Hilton said it plans to ​invest in the Seachill business to increase capacity and ​use robotics and automated processes to develop state-of-the-art facilities​. I​t is also keen to expand Seachill’s ​The Saucy Fish Co​ ​brand into other categories.