Meat thieves 'threaten to stab Co-op staff worker' in York

A thief threatened to stab a member of staff in a supermarket in York while stealing joints of beef.

The theft happened at about 6.15pm on Thursday, at the Co-operative shop in Tang Hall Lane.

Two men entered the store, before one of the thieves filled a carrier bag with beef joints worth more than £50.

After being challenged by a member of staff, who is in her sixties, the man threatened to stab her before making off.

The other man picked up two bottles of Smirnoff Vodka, worth nearly £30, and walked out of the store.

Officers have today (Tuesday) released CCTV images of the men they are trying to trace in connection with the offence.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12170192451 when passing on any information.