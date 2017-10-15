Medical firm looking to create 100 jobs

Have your say

A medical services company that supplies GP practices with pharmacists is set to create 100 jobs as it expands.

Bradford-based Prescribing Support Services (PSS) recently moved into a new office in Shipley and plans to create up to 100 jobs in the next 12 months.

Mo Nazir, CEO at Prescribing Support Services, said: “We have grown tenfold in recent years and now support 250 GP practices around the UK. Our model allows GPs to use our pharmacists to provide flexible patient support and manage the medicine service. We support a more flexible and efficient patient-focused service.

“We have significant growth plans and believe this business can grow tenfold again in the coming years.

“Hentons support us on this journey with accountancy and tax planning support that has helped to free up cash that fuels our expansion.”

The business currently employs 150 through a mixture of directly employed and contract roles.