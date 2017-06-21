Meet the man covering his entire arm with incredible tattoos dedicated to Sheffield

Proud David Izzard is so dedicated to his home city he has covered his arm in a unique tattoo tribute.

David, aged 36, decided the typical roses and stars weren’t for him and set his heart on something more meaningful.

Sheffield-born David said his city meant so much to him that he chose iconic buildings and statues to decorate his arm.

The latest addition to David’s arm-full of Sheffield landmarks is the old Henderson’s Relish factory on Leavygreave Road.

The other inkings David has accumulated include; the Crucible and Lyceum theatres, the Peace Gardens, the Winter Garden, the former Hole in the Road, the bronze ‘Steel Workers’ statue in Meadowhall, the Leadmill club sign, the Tinsley Towers, Bramall Lane and the Blades badge.

David, who lives in Gleadless, has had all of his tattoos completed at ‘Bullie Ink’ tattoo parlour on Birley Moor Road.

His latest was added last Saturday and he plans to add even more Sheffield based artworth to his ‘sleeve’ in the future.

Next on the list is a bulldog logo of the ‘Bullie Ink’ tattoo parlour.

David said: “The tattooist I go to always says he has never worked on something so detailed in his life.”

Orginally from Wincobank, David also has designs on adding some of the city’s top signs to his arm.

They will include the ‘Welcome to Sheffield’ sign’ as well as street names from his previous and current addresses.

On a recent trip to America David said he was stopped every 30 minutes by people who were intrigued by what his tattoos were.

He said: “People were constantly asking what they all meant, it ended up driving my partner mad!

“I always get people saying they have never seen anything like it,” he added.