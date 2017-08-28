Men arrested as woman left fighting for her life following Hull collision.

Have your say

Two men have been arrested after a pedestrian suffered serious life threatening injuries when she was hit by a car near a pelican crossing.

Humberside Police said the injured woman, in her 60s, remains in a serious condition in Hull Royal Infirmary.

The two arrested men, aged 28 and 40, both believed to be occupants of the Vauxhall Zafira vehicle involved, are being questioned in connection with the collision.

It happened on Sutton Road, Hull on Sunday at 4:30pm.