Men charged over cannabis factory in Doncaster

Two men have been charged with drug offences following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Doncaster.

Gersjan Shehu, aged 21, and Ergest Metohu, 25, both of Imperial Crescent, Town Moor, have been charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply and the production of cannabis.

They were arrested after officers found 174 cannabis plants in a house in Imperial Crescent yesterday.

Both have been remanded into custody to appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court later today.