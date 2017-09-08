Men charged over cannabis factory in Doncaster

Two men have been charged with drug offences following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Doncaster.
Gersjan Shehu, aged 21, and Ergest Metohu, 25, both of Imperial Crescent, Town Moor, have been charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply and the production of cannabis.
They were arrested after officers found 174 cannabis plants in a house in Imperial Crescent yesterday.
Both have been remanded into custody to appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court later today.
