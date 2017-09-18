Men charged over violence after Sheffield United game

Two men have been charged after violence broke out after Sheffield United's game against Norwich City last weekend.

Trouble flared outside Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon as fans were leaving the stadium after Norwich's 1-0 away win.

John Carver, 55, of Norwich, was left with a broken jaw after he was knocked unconscious during the disorder.

He is due to undergo surgery today.

Norwich fan Mark Francis, 50, was also attacked, claiming he suffered a blow to the side of his head as violence flared.

Two Sheffield men, aged 22 and 39, were arrested over the disorder and South Yorkshire Police said they have since been charged.

No other details have yet been released.