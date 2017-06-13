Men jailed 'after loaded revolver found in car'

Two men have been jailed after a loaded revolver was found in a car in Bradford.

Paul Nriapia, 58, and Joseph McCrory, 36, were sentenced at Bradford Crown Court yesterday after the gun was seized from a Ford Focus in Barden Avenue, in the city, last December.

Nriapia of Beacon Place, Bradford, was jailed for seven years and three months after he was found guilty of conspiracy to possess a firearm without a certificate and conspiracy of possession of ammunition without a certificate.

McCrory, of Forber Grove, Bradford, was sentenced to six years and four months in relation to the same matters.

Afterwards Detective Chief Inspector Warren Stevenson, of Protective Services Crime, welcomed the sentences.

He said: "We hope this sends out a message to others that if you are involved in their use or possession, you will be caught and will almost certainly receive a substantial prison sentence.

"West Yorkshire Police takes a proactive approach to removing firearms from our streets to ensure our communities can remain safer places."