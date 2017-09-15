Men wanted over machete and knifepoint robbery in Barnsley

Two men are wanted by South Yorkshire Police over a robbery in which a woman was held up with a knife and machete.

They men broke into a house in Victoria Street, Stairfoot, and threatened a woman inside before sealing a purse, cash and car key.

A CCTV image of a man detectives want to trace

The raid happened at 7.35pm on Wednesday, June 14 but detectives investigating the incident have only released information today.

They have issued CCTV images of two men they believe could hold vital information about the robbery.

One crook was white, in his late 20s, around 6ft tall, thin and had dark blond hair.

He was wearing a black quilted jacket and dark bottoms.

Do you recognise this man?

The other was also white and in his late 20s but around 5ft 7ins tall and of a stocky build, with short, black hair.

He was wearing a dark jacket with a sweatshirt underneath and dark bottoms.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers have carried out extensive enquiries but have yet to identify the offenders."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.