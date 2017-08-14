Menzies/DX Group merger plan scrapped

A £40 million merger between the distribution arm of John Menzies and DX Group has been scrapped.

It follows a profit warning by DX Group earlier this year in which it cautioned over “challenging” trading conditions, and a management overhaul at the parcel delivery and logistics firm last month.

The firms had been in discussions about DX acquiring John Menzies’ distribution unit for £40 million, announced in June.

But John Menzies said in a stock market announcement that, following additional due diligence on DX Group following a July trading update, it “became apparent” that any deal would require revised terms.

For that reason, despite “strong strategic and commercial benefits” which would arise from a tie-up, the deal has been “terminated”.

John Menzies said: “Despite further discussions with DX following the DX announcement of 14 July 2017, the John Menzies board does not believe it is currently possible to agree a revised set of terms with DX for the combination which would be in the interests of John Menzies shareholders.

“John Menzies has therefore terminated discussions with DX.”

The announcement also comes just over a month after City of London Police dropped plans for a probe into DX Group.

John Menzies said it continues to believe there is merit in separating its aviation and distribution divisions into two independent businesses at the “appropriate time”.