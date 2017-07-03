Mercia is back on track as revenue soars

Mercia Technologies, which funds technology businesses with high growth potential from the UK regions, has more than trebled its revenue and returned to profit in its preliminary results.

In total £1.4m was invested in the business over the course of the year.

The firm has developed a proprietary platform, myLotus, for at home and point-of-care testing.

It was admitted to the AIM one year ago via a reverse takeovwer of Frontier Resources International.

In March of this year it appointed current Philips chief executive as a non-executive director.

Post-year is signed its first distributor agreement with Chinese firm Beijing ThinkBrio Medical Technology.