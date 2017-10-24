Michael Ball and Alfie Boe coming to Meadowhall this week on whirlwind 24 hour UK tour to meet fans

Singing stars Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will breeze into Sheffield this week - as part of a record-breaking tour of UK HMV stores to meet fans.

The pair, two of the nation's favorite voices are setting themselves the challenge to break a world record in celebration of their new album Together Again, which comes out on Friday.

As thousands of fans across the UK queue to get their hands on a copy, Ball and Boe will race to five HMV stores across the UK to sign as many albums as they can in 24 hours.

The race against the clock will begin in Alfie’s hometown of Blackpool before they hit stores in Sheffield, Manchester and Nottingham.

The pair will race across the finish line by flying into the capital in a 'Ball and Boe' helicopter, where they will complete their last signing in the chain's flagship store on Oxford Street.

Of the record attempt, Michael and Alfie said: “We are ecstatic (and slightly nervous) to be taking on a new challenge, especially one that allows us to meet fans all over the country! What better way to celebrate the new album?"

If Ball and Boe are successful in reaching all five cities within 24 hours, they will claim the record number of public appearances by a musical group.

The record is currently held by Irish boy band Westlife, who visited five cities in 36 hours in 2002.

Access for fans will be granted on a first come first served basis with a purchase of Together Again from HMV Blackpool, Manchester, Meadowhall, Nottingham or 363 Oxford Street on the day of the event.

Timings are as follows:

Blackpool 9:00am

Manchester Arndale 11:30am

Sheffield Meadowhall 2:15pm

Nottingham 4:45pm

Oxford Street 8:00pm