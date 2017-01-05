Migrants ‘must be made to learn our language’

THE GOVERNMENT is today being urged to embark on a major overhaul of the UK’s migration policies with immigrants being told to learn English before coming to Britain to help foreign nationals integrate into society and counter right-wing extremists and “peddlers of hate”.

MPs and peers have also told Ministers to consider dramatic measures which could see regions handed immigration powers in place of the current “one size fits all” system.

The proposals are outlined in a wide-ranging report by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on social integration which is being launched today as the immigration debate continues to rage. Net migration to the UK has been running at or close to record levels of about a third of a million – well above the Government’s target of below 100,000.

The APPG’s chairman, Chuka Umunna, stressed a “meaningful” integration programme was now needed.

The Labour MP for Streatham added: “It’s clear that immigration has impacted on different communities in different ways and the pace of change has alarmed many. The Government has a duty to address the lack of integration of immigrants if it is to address this.

“Failing to do so has left a vacuum for extremists and peddlers of hate to exploit.”

The study comes in the wake of a landmark review which last month warned the country is becoming more divided as it becomes more diverse. That inquiry from Dame Louise Casey called for more English classes for isolated groups and suggested ministers should consider whether immigrants intending to settle in Britain should swear an “integration oath” on arrival.

In today’s report, the APPG said that integration should begin upon arrival in the UK and described speaking English as “the key to full participation in our society and economy” and a “prerequisite for meaningful engagement with most British people”.

The study said all immigrants should be expected to have either learned English before coming to the UK or be enrolled in compulsory English for Speakers of Other Languages (Esol) classes when they arrive. The Government was urged to reassess the current “one size fits all” approach to immigration policy and consider reforming the system to more actively shape immigrant settlement patterns within the UK.

It suggested that a devolved or regionally-led system could draw on the model used in Canada, where provincial governments can set region-specific requirements for immigrants. The paper raised the prospect of region-specific visas with quotas for their dissemination agreed by devolved administrations or city regions.

The Government stressed it is rolling out a £20m fund for English language provision and £140m is available for councils to manage the impact on communities.

A spokesman said: “Our country has long been home to lots of different cultures and communities, but all of us have to be part of one society – British society.”