Milestone moment in rebuilding of flood-hit Elland Bridge

A milestone will today be reached in the rebuilding of the flood-hit Elland Bridge.

The historic, grade II listed bridge has been closed since December, when the force of the Boxing Day floods washed out its foundations and undermined the road above.

It left a gaping hole over the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal, but a new arch will today be lifted into place to make the new bridge stronger and more resilient.

Work on the bridge, which will look similar to the old one, is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The Government has pledged up to £5m for the replacement of the damaged bridge. As part of the package the Canal and River Trust is also providing its expertise to replace the nearby Crowther Bridge, Brighouse, which is owned by Calderdale Council and was also severely damaged by the floodwaters.

A temporary footbridge next to Elland Bridge which was constructed in January will remain in place throughout the works.